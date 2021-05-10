Katy Perry Shuts Down Luke Bryan for Telling Her to "Do Something" About Her Leg Hair

Katy Perry doesn't feel the need to wear skin-tight jeans to cover up her legs, despite what any co-stars might think.
The 36-year-old "Teenage Dream" star shared footage to her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 9 of an exchange between herself and Luke Bryan on the American Idol set. In the video, the 44-year-old country singer seemingly implored Katy to be more vigilant about shaving her leg hair.
"I know you're a mom and everything, but we gotta do something about this leg hair," Luke told the camera with a smile.
Katy then panned the camera down to her leg, which appeared to have some subtle hairs showing. But she made it abundantly clear she has no intention of prioritizing body-hair removal.
"No, I don't got time!" Katy replied with enthusiasm, citing her busy schedule with young daughter Daisy Dove. "I'd rather cuddle with my daughter!"
Luke apparently tried to bolster his point by starting to say, "It is literally..." But Katy playfully cut him off by yelling, "Yeah!"
This is not the first time that the "Roar" vocalist's leg hair has been a topic for discussion during American Idol's filming.
As part of her feedback to contestant Cassandra Coleman on the April 4 episode, Katy shared, "As a new mother, I don't have very much time, so I have quit shaving my legs. But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. So, full-body chills."
Katy then propped her feet up on the judges' table, and Luke took a look before exclaiming, "She literally has leg hair!" This led host Ryan Seacrest to quip, "Thank you for the forensic report."
