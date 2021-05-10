Katy Perry Shuts Down Luke Bryan for Telling Her to "Do Something" About Her Leg Hair

Watch : Katy Perry Flashes Spanx 4 Months After Giving Birth to Baby Daisy

Katy Perry doesn't feel the need to wear skin-tight jeans to cover up her legs, despite what any co-stars might think.

The 36-year-old "Teenage Dream" star shared footage to her Instagram Story on Sunday, May 9 of an exchange between herself and Luke Bryan on the American Idol set. In the video, the 44-year-old country singer seemingly implored Katy to be more vigilant about shaving her leg hair.

"I know you're a mom and everything, but we gotta do something about this leg hair," Luke told the camera with a smile.

Katy then panned the camera down to her leg, which appeared to have some subtle hairs showing. But she made it abundantly clear she has no intention of prioritizing body-hair removal.

"No, I don't got time!" Katy replied with enthusiasm, citing her busy schedule with young daughter Daisy Dove. "I'd rather cuddle with my daughter!"

Luke apparently tried to bolster his point by starting to say, "It is literally..." But Katy playfully cut him off by yelling, "Yeah!"