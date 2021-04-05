Katy Perry Offers Proof She "Quit" Shaving Her Legs Since Giving Birth in Viral American Idol Clip

Watch : Orlando Bloom Admits He's Not Having "Enough" Sex With Katy Perry

Since becoming a new mom, Katy Perry has learned that certain tasks are worth prioritizing, while other ones, not so much.

During the latest episode of American Idol on Sunday, April 4, the 36-year-old judge opted for a colorful way of explaining how contestant Cassandra Coleman's latest performance had affected her physiologically.

After Cassandra sang "Apologize" with Ryan Tedder, Katy was effusive in her praise and even provided a visual aid.

"A couple things," Katy said. "Your voice is a spiritual experience. It is otherworldly angelic. And as a new mother, I don't have very much time, so I have quit shaving my legs. But when you sang, the hair on my legs grew an inch and a half. So, full-body chills."

Katy concluded with, "It was amazing," and Cassandra replied, "Wow, I'm honored."

This led host Ryan Seacrest to quip about fellow judge Luke Bryan by saying, "I tell you, Luke was checking to make sure you were telling the truth while you were talking."