Watch Lance Bass Epically Bust Out *NSYNC Choreography for #ItsGonnaBeMay

Watch : Vivica A. Fox & Lance Bass Get "Overserved", Recap (S1, E1)

Lance Bass could never say bye bye bye to these dance moves.

In honor of International Dance Day on April 29—and the annual circulating of "It's Gonna Be May" memes—the former *NSYNC member took to TikTok to perform the choreography to the boy band's 2000 hit "It's Gonna Be Me." And let's just say, two decades later, he's still clearly got it. Although, Bass admitted it took him "a second to brush up."

Responding to one follower, he noted, "Definitely had to relearn it. Thank GOD for dance tok!"

Fans were bringin' da noise in the comments section over the blast from the past, too. "Why is this video the absolute best thing I've seen on this app?!?!?" one viewer wrote. "I love you Lance!"

Added another, "I don't think you know how much this means to all of us NSYNC fans. This is epic!!"

As devotees are well aware, "It's Gonna Be Me" appeared on *NSYNC's third studio album No Strings Attached, which rose to the no. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.