Oscars 2021 Winners: The Complete List

Oscars 2021 Noms: Carey Mulligan, Riz Ahmed & More British Stars

For the past year, movie theaters were closed and productions were halted, but as they say in Hollywood, the show must go on.

So, here we are, not one, but two months after the 2021 Oscars were originally scheduled to commence and, yes, things look a bit different than usual.

Instead of rolling out the red carpet solely at Hollywood's Dolby Theater, the Academy is also taking over downtown Los Angeles' historic Union Station.

Additionally, satellite hubs sprinkled around the world will allow nominees stationed internationally to participate in the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the cast of David Fincher's Mank, which leads this year's pack with 10 total nominations, will likely be stateside for the Academy Awards. Gary Oldman is up for Best Actor, while his co-star Amanda Seyfried scored a nod in the Best Supporting Actress category.

Mank is followed by The Father, The Trial of the Chicago 7, Judas and the Black Messiah, Sound of Metal, Minari and Nomadland, with six nominations each. Promising Young Woman trails closely behind at five nominations.