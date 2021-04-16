Selena Gomez Unveils Spiritual New Tattoo Below Her Collarbone

Watch : Why Selena Gomez Is Thinking About Retiring From Music

Selena Gomez has a meaningful new tattoo on a prominent part of her anatomy.

The 28-year-old star and noted lover of body art got a simple black cross inked just below her left collarbone, as revealed in a video posted to Instagram by artist Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy on Thursday, April 15.

"We [heart] @selenagomez," his parlor's account captioned the footage.

In the video, Selena can be seen briefly pulling her mask from her face as she admired the artwork, showing a glimpse of her broad smile. She has yet to comment on or post about the tat via her personal social media accounts.

This is not the first time the "Hands to Myself" performer has visited the New York City tattoo parlor that has become a celebrity favorite. In January 2020, Selena debuted her tattoo of the word "rare" inked just below her right ear on her neck, which was a tribute to her album released in the same month.