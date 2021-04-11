Travis Barker Tags Kourtney Kardashian in Naughty Sex Post

Well, that's straight to the point!
On April 10, Travis Barker took to Instagram to post a photo of himself throwing a drumstick in the air. He tagged his new girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian in the post, which also had quite the eyebrow-raising caption. "All day I dream about sex w/ you," the blink-182 drummer teased.
Travis also tagged his producer Clem Ruiz, but we're pretty confident that message was meant for Kourtney. His followers, many of whom tagged the Kardashian in the comments section, certainly thought so.
"Aww," one commented. "Kourtney forever." Another added, "He's in loveeee," while a third wrote, "Marry her."
Just one day after the sexy caption, Travis posted a pic of the Poosh founder on his Instagram Story, in which she sports a long white shirt, studded belt and backwards baseball hat.
This Instagram post is just one more sign that Travis and Kourtney are really enjoying their new romance, which they confirmed earlier this year after weeks of fan speculation and years of friendship.
This month, Travis attended an Easter celebration in Palm Springs, Calif. with Kourtney's family. Earlier this week, the two were also spotted having dinner at one of their favorite haunts, Nobu, with their kids.
However, perhaps one of the biggest indications that these two were officially locked down came in the form of body ink. On April 8, the musician debuted a massive tattoo of Kourtney's name across his chest.
"She's very happy dating Travis," a source close to Kourtney told E! News in March. "He is a great boyfriend and really treats her well. He showers her with gifts and compliments. She's enjoying it. It's very easy to date him because they have known each other for so long. He was always into her and it finally happened."
The insider added, "They have a great foundation from being friends for so long. They have fun together, their kids like each other and it's working for now. She's loving the attention and having Travis in her life in this new way."