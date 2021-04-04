KardashiansSAG AwardsBritney SpearsCelebrity Game NightPhotosVideos

SAG Awards 2021: The Ultimate Guide to Every Celebrity Sighting

Lights, camera, 2021 SAG Awards! Keep scrolling to find out which of your fave stars RSVP'd and what they wore to tonight's virtual ceremony.

The stars have aligned (safely from home) for the 2021 SAG Awards

For the first time in its 26-year history, the ceremony is pre-taped and pared-down to just an hour, giving nominees and presenters a short yet sweet opportunity to celebrate the best in film and TV from across the past year. 

SAG-AFTRA and show producers nixed the traditional red carpet due to safety concerns caused by coronavirus, but gathering virtually didn't mean Hollywood's A-list also had to sacrifice fashion! 

Celeb style mavens including Lily CollinsBridgerton's Kathryn Drysdale, Helen Mirren and Aldis Hodge pulled out all the stops for the affair, while James Marsden and Minari star Alan Kim opted for a more casual vibe. (Hey, we're still in a pandemic, so wearing cozy 'fits to the SAG Awards is totally acceptable in our book.) 

Ahead of showtime, Minari and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom led the pack with three film nominations each, while The Crown earned five nods on the TV side. 

See every star in attendance at the 2021 SAG Awards in our jam-packed gallery below! 

Forevermark/Viola Davis
Viola Davis

The award-winning actress is known for making a style statement and this custom Louis Vuitton lewk is no different!

Zack Whitford/BFA.com
Nicole Kidman

The Big Litle Lies star dazzles in a breathtaking jewel-embellished dress.

Matt Martin via SAG Awards
Dan Levy

A vision in white! Dan Levy drops jaws in a cream-colored suit.

Megan Gray via Getty Images
Lily Collins

Emily in Paris who?! The actress dazzles in a fun and feminine design by Georges Hobeika.

Morag Ross via SAG Awards
Cate Blanchett

The actress proves you don't need to wear a dress to steal the spotlight at an award show.

Instagram
Kaley Cuoco

Spring has sprung! The actress makes a lively splash at the 2021 SAG Awards with her electrifying Prabal Gurung gown.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Helen Mirren

Red hot! The legendary actress looks effortlessly chic in this colorful two-toned dress by Badgley Mischka.

Daniel Copel via SAG Awards
Jonathan Bailey

Dear reader, Jonathan Bailey slays the SAG Awards with a blue pinstripe suit.

Rachel Hunt via Getty Images
Florence Hunt

Florence Hunt oozes with glamour, wearing a voluminous Red Valentino design.

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Green with envy! The actor dresses to impress in a striking multicolored suit by Berluti.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Jamie Chung

The actress makes a powerful fashion statement at the 2021 SAG Awards. She wears Oscar de la Renta and proudly holds up her clutch, which reads: "Stop Asian Hate."

Aldis Hodge

The One Night in Miami... actor turns up the heat at the award show with his lavish gold floral embroidered suit. He accessorizes with his guns (wink!).

Matt Martin via SAG Awards
Sarah Levy

Sarah Levy looks perfectly pink with her elegant slip dress.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Yuh-jung Youn

The Minari star looks effortlessly chic in a vibrant green ensemble.

Shutterstock
Kathryn Drysdale

The Bridgerton actress shows up and shows out in a larger-than-life layered tulle gown by Jenny Packham.

Joaquina Kalukango

A beauty in blue! Joaquina Kalukango wears a showstopping design.

Colman Domingo

Hello! Colman Domingo proves a suit doesn't have to be boring. His salmon-colored Grayscale ensemble is proof.

Anthony Harvey for/SAG Awards/Shutterstock
Skylar Gaertner

Ready for spring! Skylar Gaertner rocks a floral embroidered navy blue suit for the show.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Alan Kim

But first... cuddles! The Minari star has the cutest plus one during the ceremony.

Anthony Harvey for/SAG Awards/Shutterstock
Karen Robinson

The Schitt's Creek star is a vision in white, as she stuns in a strapless gown. Her patterned belt and black jacket give the outfit more edge!

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Daniel Kaluuya

The award-winning actor is all smiles at the 2021 SAG Awards... and if we looked that good, we'd be doing the same thing!

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Jessica Frances Dukes

The Ozark actress turns heads in a burnt orange jump suit.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
James Marsden

Anything but blue! The actor flashes his famous smile at the star-studded ceremony.

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Abbey Lee

The Lovecraft Country star wears her heart on her sleeve—literally!

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Merle Dandridge

The Flight Attendant actress makes a fabulous fashion statement with her wildly colorful and voluminous dress. Her plus one looks just as chic!

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Rita Moreno

The legendary actress is all smiles!

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Michael Potts

Michael Potts models his fashionable 'fit ahead of the event.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Rhea Seehorn

The Better Call Saul star goes for a cozy-chic look at the 2021 SAG Awards.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
Lawrence Gilliard Jr.

The actor flashes his famous smile ahead of the award show.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock for SAG Awards
John Carroll Lynch

The actor models his outfit in the outdoors for the ceremony.

