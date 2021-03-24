Tish Cyrus Reveals Why She Started Smoking Marijuana at 42

A traumatizing experience.
On Wednesday, March 24's all-new E! News' Daily Pop, Tish and Brandi Cyrus stopped by to promote their podcast, Sorry We're Stoned. And, as Miley Cyrus' mom shared in the exclusive chat above, she didn't start smoking marijuana until later in life.
Why? Well, because the Cyrus matriarch survived a shocking bus fire. "I was so against it. Like, never in my life had I ever smoked until I was 42," Tish told co-hosts Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester. "But, I was on tour with Miley and she had gone on—we were going from like, Houston to New Orleans—and I stayed behind to meet up with friends and on the way to New Orleans our bus caught on fire."
As Tish continued, she recalled experiencing this with other daughter Noah Cyrus and said the bus burned to the ground "within three minutes."
"I had gone back to go to bed and all of a sudden I heard this huge noise, which I thought could've been a gunshot," she shared. "It was the tire blowing on the bus."
After the bus pulled over, the bus driver advised Tish to collect all her belongings as the bus was on fire. "I panicked, Noah was little, I got her off, my dog, I was trying to get the manager up," Tish said. "He had ear plugs in and was in bed asleep already."
Thankfully, everyone was able to get to the side of the road—to watch the bus burn to the ground. Per Tish, this experience caused her to have sleepless nights. Although she tried Ambien, she said she "hated" the drug.
"That's actually how I started smoking," Tish added. "Miley said, 'Mom, why are you putting a chemical in your body that makes you feel so bad the next day?'"
As Tish detailed it, marijuana "really did help" her sleep. For more candid conversations from Tish and Brandi, be sure to catch Sorry We're Stoned by Audio Up Media and HopeTown Entertainment every Thursday on Apple Podcasts.
Also, for Tish and Brandi's thoughts on Hannah Montana's 15th anniversary, watch the exclusive clips above.