American Horror Story Spinoff Teases Terror to Come in New Teaser

Watch : Macaulay Culkin Joins "American Horror Story" Season 10

A taste of terror.

On Monday, March 1, FX briefly highlighted what's to come in the upcoming American Horror Story spinoff. In a new trailer, which promoted FX on Hulu, everything from killer clowns to zombies to shadow figures were teased for Ryan Murphy's latest anthology series.

"If you look in the face of evil," an ominous voice warns in the footage below, "Evil's gonna look right back at you."

We're sure fans are excited by this, albeit small, sneak peek. As E! News readers well know, little is known about the upcoming series, which was first teased in May 2020. Alongside a fan-made graphic of popular American Horror Story stars, Murphy wrote, "'American Horror Story' cast zoom call...where we reminisced about the good times...the spin off we're doing called 'American Horror Stories' (one hour contained episodes)...when we will start filming the next season of the mothership...and other stuff I cannot print. It was so much fun and I'm glad we caught up. I miss everyone!"