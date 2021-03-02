American Horror Story Spinoff Teases Terror to Come in New Teaser

A taste of terror.
On Monday, March 1, FX briefly highlighted what's to come in the upcoming American Horror Story spinoff. In a new trailer, which promoted FX on Hulu, everything from killer clowns to zombies to shadow figures were teased for Ryan Murphy's latest anthology series.
"If you look in the face of evil," an ominous voice warns in the footage below, "Evil's gonna look right back at you."
We're sure fans are excited by this, albeit small, sneak peek. As E! News readers well know, little is known about the upcoming series, which was first teased in May 2020. Alongside a fan-made graphic of popular American Horror Story stars, Murphy wrote, "'American Horror Story' cast zoom call...where we reminisced about the good times...the spin off we're doing called 'American Horror Stories' (one hour contained episodes)...when we will start filming the next season of the mothership...and other stuff I cannot print. It was so much fun and I'm glad we caught up. I miss everyone!"
At the time, it was unclear if Murphy was kidding about the spinoff, since the image was not from a real cast call. Yet, it was later confirmed that the project was, in fact, happening.
By November 2020, Murphy shared the show's key art and gave more information about American Horror Stories. He noted on social media, "It's the AHS spin off. We are doing 16 one hour stand alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore...many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow..."
In addition to American Horror Stories news, fans are also eager for updates on AHS season 10. Last month, Murphy quietly confirmed that AHS fan favorite Frances Conroy will be returning to the horror anthology series. Conroy, who was last seen portraying her fan favorite roles Myrtle and Moira in American Horror Story: Apocalypse, joins several other AHS returnees, including Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.
Season 10 will also star Macaulay Culkin, who agreed to the part, per Murphy, after he was promised that his character will have "crazy, erotic sex" with Kathy Bates.
Hopefully, we'll learn more about these two seasons of television sooner than later.
Catch the teaser for American Horror Stories in the clip above.
American Horror Story and American Horror Stories air on FX.