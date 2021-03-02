8 Slouchy Pants That Will Help You Break Up with Your Skinny Jeans

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you haven't heard, skinny jeans are getting the boot and slouchy pants are in! And to be honest, we're not mad about a loose-fitting pant style taking over our wardrobes. Whether you're still working off your quarantine weight gain or want an easy breezy pant for springtime, slouchy pants are a style you'll want to try as you retire your skinny jeans.
Below we've rounded up 8 unique slouchy pant style from places like Free People, PrettyLittleThing, Urban Outfitters and more to get your pant collection started!
It Girl Pant
These high waist pants feature grommet detailing, belt loops and cinched cuffs for an uber stylish look.
Drawstring Slouch Wide Leg Pants
Whether you need a pop of blue, yellow, grey or tan in your wardrobe, these super comfortable pants are for you.
ASOS DESIGN Petite High Rise 'Slouchy' Mom Jeans
For those of you who are petite and skeptical of looking weighed down by extra material, these mom jeans will help you rock the trend.
Tie Dye Utility Pant
We're obsessed with these pants! These slouchy bottoms feature the cutest print for springtime.
Levi’s Dad Jean – Rad Dad
These jeans are the perfect staple for your wardrobe! The high rise style offers a relaxed fit through the straight leg that falls at the ankle.
D-Concias 009RQ
These Diesel jeans are a must-have to attain the ultimate cool girl look.
Ali Pant
With a balloon-style design with elastic hems, these pants are perfect for throwing on after a big meal. Plus, they have pockets!
Relaxed Boyfriend Chino Pants
With six different colors to choose from, you're bound to find a pair of chino pants that match your aesthetic.