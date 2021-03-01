Paris Hilton Accuses David Letterman of "Purposefully" Humiliating Her in "Cruel" Resurfaced Interview

Watch : Paris Hilton Opens Up About Dangers of Paparazzi

Paris Hilton is looking back on an interview with David Letterman, in which the late night host grilled her about her 2007 jail stint.

The heiress, who has only recently began addressing her experience growing up in the spotlight, spoke to E! News' Hunter March about the controversial interview on their podcast This Is Paris. She recalled Letterman's team asking her to appear on the show for many months, but refused the opportunity because she "didn't want to talk about" her time in jail.

However, Hilton eventually began promoting a new fragrance, at which point she agreed to speak to Letterman on the condition that he didn't bring up her arrest.

"That was off limits and he would not discuss it and we would only be there to promote the perfume and my other business ventures," she recalled. "I felt like it was a safe place because I'd been going on Letterman for so many years."