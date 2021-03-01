Bridgerton Comes to Life & More of the Best InStyle Golden Globes Elevator Moments

Watch : 2021 Golden Globes Must-See Moments

Ding.

The 2021 Golden Globes looked a little different this year, but thankfully, one tradition remained: the iconic InStyle elevator.

You've almost certainly seen your favorite stars emerge from behind the famous sliding doors, but for those unfamiliar with the tradition, every year, nominees, presenters and attendees hop aboard the art deco-inspired elevator on their way to a Globes after-party hosted by the magazine and Warner Bros.

While en route, stars create short videos showcasing their glamorous ensembles or palling around with their famous friends, and the result is always a spontaneous, candid look into the awards show.

Needless to say, there was no such party this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, so InStyle recruited NYC-based Broadway and television scenic designer Derek McLane to digitally render the entire set-up, allowing celebrities like Tyra Banks, Sydney Sweeney and Jon Batiste to film videos of themselves making their elevator entrance from the comfort of their own homes.