Elle Fanning Looks Like a Modern-Day Cinderella at the 2021 Golden Globes

Watch : Elle Fanning Teases Secret TikTok Account at 2021 Golden Globes

Elle Fanning may play Princess Aurora in Maleficent, but she's giving Cinderella a run for her money at the 2021 Golden Globes.

The Golden Globe nominee showed off her Gucci dress, designed by Alessandro Michele, on Instagram ahead of the big night. She posted a photo of herself looking regal as ever in the baby blue silk-dress, writing, "Dressed up for a night in for the @goldenglobes Thank you to my beautiful hair and makeup team on the show @erinayanianmonroe and @glynnlorraine They transform me into Catherine every day on set and are a part of this special day!"

The team behind Hulu's The Great also helped to capture the picture perfect moment, with Elle sharing that she and photographer Gareth Gatrell "had such a fun time taking these photos" of her in the Gucci dress and Fred Leighton jewelry.

And, as always, the actress gave Alessandro a shout-out, captioning the pic, "I heart @gucci forever!"