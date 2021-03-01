2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

The Complete List of Winners
Dan Levy, Cynthia Erivo and More Light Up the 2021 Golden Globes With Electrifying Neon Looks

Neon looks ruled the red carpet at the 2021 Golden Globes. From Dan Levy to Cynthia Erivo, see which stars opted for bright and bold fashion.

Lights, camera, action!

The 2021 Golden Globes has officially kicked off and it's already one for the books! While the awards ceremony looks different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean it's not full of the glitz and glamour.

In fact, it appears celebrities opted for over-the-top fashion looks that were just as bold and captivating as their movie and television performances. But of course, there was one major trend that ruled the red carpet: Neon ensembles.

From Dan Levy to Cynthia Erivo to Leslie Odom Jr., these stars lit up the awards show with electrifying outfits. We're talking highlighter pink dresses, sunny-yellow suits and lime green gowns.

"Golden Globes ready," Isla Fisher shared on Instagram, alongside an image of her ultra-chic design by Alex Perry. The actress oozed with glamour, as her neon pink dress featured puffed sleeves, a waterfall-like front train and body-hugging ruching.

photos
Golden Globes 2021: See Every Star

Cynthia also made pop culture lovers green with envy—in the best way—with her lime green Valentino dress. From its unique silhouette to its eye-catching color, it's a creation worthy of an award. 

Of course, we're only scratching the surface here when it comes to the red carpet trend. Scroll through our gallery below, and get lost in the fun and flirty fashion!

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo

Green with envy! The actress lights up the red carpet with her highlighter green design by Valentino.

Instagram
Isla Fisher

The actress oozes with old-Hollywood glamour with her neon pink gown by Alex Perry.

Lewis Mirrett
Dan Levy

The actor leaves the boring and basique suit behind and opts for this sunny-yellow number from Valentino.

Phoebe Joaquin
Leslie Odom Jr.

The Hamilton star goes bold and bright for the 2021 Golden Globes—and we're here for it!

E!
H.E.R.

Orange you glad? The singer makes a deliciously sweet splash at the 2021 Golden Globes with her citrus-colored ensemble.

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jackson Lee

The 2021 Golden Globes ambassador turns heads on the red carpet with his custom Gucci design.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis

The legendary star goes for the gold, as she dazzles in a bright yellow silk gown.

InStyle
Sydney Sweeney

Think pink! The Euphoria star brings the glitz and glam with her voluminous ballgown (and matching ice cream!).

Zoe McConnell
Celeste Waite

It's all in the details! The "Stop This Flame" singer dazzles with her colorful sequins dress by Gucci, which features hints of lime green.

Christopher Polk/NBC
Bill Murray

Bill wears a rainbow-colored button-down during the ceremony, and we have no choice but to stan!

