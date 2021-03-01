January Jones Stuns in the Iconic Red Dress She Wore to the Golden Globes 10 Years Ago

All that glitters is gold.
The 2021 Golden Globes are officially in full swing! Of course, the star-studded ceremony wouldn't be complete without a little razzle-dazzle—and that's exactly what celebrities are serving on Sunday, Feb. 28.
While the annual ceremony looks slightly different this year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, that doesn't mean there's a shortage of fabulous and fierce fashion. It's quite the opposite, actually. Because let's face it, with pajamas and sweats becoming the go-to uniform, our favorite stars have an excuse to get dolled up for the special occasion.
From wildly colorful designs to look-at-me accessories, the awards show is proving to be chock full of head-turning style. And there's one fashion moment that's making us ooh and aah: January Jones' fiery red gown by Versace.
And if her daring design looks familiar, it's because the Mad Men actress actually wore this red-hot number a decade ago.
"10yrs later and it still, (sorta), fits," the 43-year-old star quipped on Instagram ahead of the event.
"Squeezed into this beauty today," she added on Instagram Stories. "10 years ago Versace made my dream dress for me for the GG awards."
Naturally, January's pals couldn't help but gush over her style moment. "Ummmmm hello gorgeous," Sarah Wright Olsen commented. Mad Men co-star Kiernan Shipka replied, "omfg yes."
"Bravo!! [red heart emoji]," Alison Brie responded, with Jamie King adding, "Gorgeous [red heart emoji]."
Just like tonight, January made a major splash at the 2011 Golden Globes when she first donned the crimson-colored gown. The design's plunging neckline and extreme cut-outs were considered deliciously risqué for the red carpet at the time.
Interestingly enough, Kiernan also took a page from January's book because she also re-wore her Golden Globes dress from that same year. The 21-year-old actress quipped on Instagram, "hey @januaryjones I heard we're putting on our Golden Globes looks from 10 years ago."
These aren't the only swoon-worthy fashion moments tonight. Get the latest and greatest updates on the awards show here.