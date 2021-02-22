Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Ring in His Birthday With Rare Public Date Night—at In-N-Out

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly are celebrating the late night host's birthday—animal style.
On Saturday, Feb. 20, The Daily Show host and Friday Night Lights actress left the comfort of their luxurious Los Angeles home to commemorate Trevor's 37th birthday. And how exactly did they mark the occasion? With In-N-Out, of course.
The low-key pair was spotted at their local In-N-Out drive-thru, where the couple picked up a couple of cheeseburgers. While we're not familiar with Trevor and Minka's usual order, one can only assume they each ordered a double-double cheeseburger animal style, with fries and a chocolate shake.
And for those who don't hail from the west coast, animal style is simply a cheeseburger with caramelized onions and the franchise's secret sauce aka perfection.
Earlier in the day, Minka was photographed leaving a Party City store with a bunch of balloons in hand, presumably for the birthday boy.
Though some celebrity couples are keen on showering their significant other with affection on social media, Minka did not post about her boyfriend's birthday.
In fact, in the year since they started dating, neither Minka or Trevor have commented on their relationship status.
The few details we know about their romance come from sources close to the couple. Most recently, an insider told E! News, "They are still together and very much in love."
Last August, E! News reported the comedian and actress had been dating for "several months." At the time, a source told us Minka had relocated to New York City to be with Trevor and their relationship was "getting serious."
Those suspicions were confirmed when the duo moved into a $27.5 million mansion in the mountains of Bel-Air this January.
Perhaps the Comedy Central talent will address his ongoing romance with the Titans actress when he hosts the 2021 Grammys on March 14.
This is the comedian's first time hosting the awards ceremony, which was previously scheduled for Jan. 31, but was pushed back due to COVID-19 concerns.