Taylor Swift and Zoe Kravitz Were in the Same Quarantine Pod Together, Proving the Squad is Still Alive

Taylor Swift's squad is still going strong.
Through her "Bad Blood" days are over, Taylor has convinced us the quarantine pod is basically the new version of her infamous squad.
And Zoe Kravitz continues to make the cut.
In December, NYT Magazine editor Jake Silverstein told Women's Wear Daily that Taylor helped the publication do a virtual photoshoot of Zoe for a big winter issue.
Evidently, Zoe was in London filming for The Batman with Robert Pattinson, while Taylor has been flying between Nashville and London to spend time with her family as well as boyfriend Joe Alwyn's clan. All the while, it seems the friends have been hanging out with each other across the pond, as part of the same pandemic pod.
"Zoe was being very strict about it anyway because she's shooting a movie," Jake said. "And Taylor Swift was in her pod and willing to assist."
The Paris-based photographer, Christopher Anderson, gave Taylor instructions on camera angles over Zoom, so the magazine could get photos of the High Fidelity star while still social distancing. He even gave Miss Swift a "special thanks" shoutout on Instagram after the "Great Performers" issue was published.
Zoe loved the neon-tinted shots, too, writing at the time, "WOW... this is nuts."
Taylor, 31, and Zoe, 32, have been friends for years, and they apparently share a mutual friend who may have also been a part of their pods.
Right before lockdown, Zoe revealed she was working with Taylor's go-to collaborator, Jack Antonoff, on music of her own.
"I've been messing around a little bit," the Big Little Lies actress told Billboard in February 2020. "I've been working with my friend Jack Antonoff in the studio. It's hard to get things consistently going, but when we have time we spend a few days here and there. My dream is to release an album by the end of the year."
Her band Lolawolf released Tenderness in July. Three weeks later, Taylor dropped folklore and followed it up in December with evermore (both albums were produced by Jack). Taylor and Jack met up in person to film the Disney+ concert movie folklore: the long pond studio sessions, which came out in November.
Furthermore, Zoe's dad Lenny Kravitz also seems to have welcomed Tay into their crew, and even congratulated her on her Artist of the Year Award at the American Music Awards in 2018.
And who could forget that time Taylor hosted a huge New York dinner with Zoe, Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Dakota Johnson and Suki Waterhouse in 2016? The night before, she had been out to a Kings of Leon concert with Martha Hunt, Lorde and Lily Aldridge. Those were the days...
While the 1989 era might seem like a major throwback, Taylor is proving that some friendships never go out of style.
The singer has also been spending her time in quarantine getting closer to Joe's family in England. A source told E! News in January, "They both know each other's families well and have spent a lot of time getting to know each other," adding that they "all seem very close and very happy."
As for Zoe, her love story came to a close in 2020 when she filed for divorce from her husband Karl Glusman two days before Christmas.
The decision came just two weeks after Taylor released evermore. Now that we know the besties have been chilling together, fans are left wondering if Zoe and Karl's romance could have inspired any of the emotional songs on either of Tay's folksy, COVID-era albums.
Folklore was nominated for five Grammys at the 2021 ceremony.