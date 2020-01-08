Martha Hunt Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Jason McDonald

Love is in the air for Martha Hunt and Jason McDonald!

The Victoria's Secret Angel is engaged to her photographer boyfriend, she announced via Instagram on Wednesday.

"I have a secret..." Martha, 30, captioned a series of snapshots showing off her dazzling engagement bling. According to her post, it appears Jason popped the question during a recent vacation to the Bahamas.

The model's celebrity friends flooded her comments section with congratulatory messages. "Love you both so much," Gigi Hadid wrote, while designer Phillip Lim chimed in, "wowowowowow! congrats." Sara Sampaio, Romee Strijd and Cazzie David also express their well wishes.

Of course, fans are anxiously waiting for Taylor Swift's reaction to the big news, as Martha and Taylor have maintained a tight bond over the years.