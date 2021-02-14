Real Housewives of Dallas Star Brandi Redmond Welcomes Her 4th Baby

Forget a box of chocolates: Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond just got the sweetest Valentine's Day gift.
On Feb. 13, People exclusively announced the birth of Brandi's fourth child with husband Bryan Redmond, who the couple named Brilynn Mari Redmond. The former cheerleader told the magazine, "We are overjoyed with love and beyond blessed welcoming our little miracle. Brilynn shares a birthday with her late grandmother who we honor and miss very much."
The Bravolebrity took to Instagram to share the exciting news with her followers. "Valentines came a little early this year," she wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of her new baby surrounded by rose petals shaped into a heart. "Welcome our sweetheart, Brilynn Mari Redmond."
Even more adorable? Brilynn boasts red hair just like her mom.
Followers gushed over the sweet photo. Jamie Lynn Spears wrote, "Stop it!!! So sweet," while Bachelor Nation's Hannah Ann Sluss added "Oh my goodness, how beautiful."
Brandi and Bryan really love names that start with "Br." The couple are also parents to daughters Brooklyn, 11, and Brinkley, 9, as well as son Bruin, 2.
Brandi, who went to a wellness center last year following backlash over her racist behavior against Asian people, told followers on Instagram that she plans to share her pregnancy journey on The Real Housewives of Dallas.
On January 5, the day of the show's season 5 premiere, she posted a photo showing off her growing baby bump. She wrote in the caption, "If you know me, I live in the moment more than most and I have this feeling that when I get to heaven I'll get to see a beautiful book of my life but in that book I'll also see my mistakes, flaws, ups and downs," she said. "It'll be how I handled this journey, what I've learned, how I grew and what type of difference I made. So as I've shared my life with you these past five years, I can't wait to share my growing baby bump with you and the season premiere of #rhod."