Gina Carano Will Not Return to The Mandalorian Following "Abhorrent" Social Media Posts

Gina Carano will not return to her role on The Mandalorian following backlash over her recent social media content.
A spokesperson for Lucasfilm, the production company behind the Disney+ show, issued a statement to E! News on Wednesday, Feb. 10 saying that the former mixed martial artist has ended her run as Cara Dune. The recurring character appeared in the first two seasons of the Emmy-winning series, which is part of the Star Wars franchise.
"Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm, and there are no plans for her to be in the future," the statement read. "Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable."
Earlier in the day, the hashtag #FireGinaCarano had been trending in response to her social media activity. This included a message that she reposted to her Instagram Story on Feb. 9 that seemingly likened the experience of being politically conservative today to the plight of Jewish people during the Holocaust.
In September, the 38-year-old actress from such films as Fast & Furious 6 and Deadpool changed her Twitter bio to read "boop/bop/beep," which was perceived by some as mocking social media users who include their preferred pronouns.
When a fan asked why users were criticizing her for this, Gina wrote at the time, "They're mad cuz I won't put pronouns in my bio to show my support for trans lives. After months of harassing me in every way. I decided to put 3 VERY controversial words in my bio.. beep/bop/boop I'm not against trans lives at all. They need to find less abusive representation."
According to Deadline, she later changed her bio and posted that her Mandalorian co-star Pedro Pascal, whose sister recently came out as a transgender woman, helped her "understand why people were putting them in their bios. I didn't know before but I do now. I won't be putting them in my bio but good for all you who choose to. I stand against bullying, especially the most vulnerable & freedom to choose."