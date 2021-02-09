Celebrity Game NightPriyanka ChopraAaron & Shailene Tom BradyKardashiansPhotosVideos

Cynthia Erivo Is the Queen of Soul in New Trailer For Genius: Aretha

See Cynthia Erivo's transformation into Aretha Franklin for National Geographic's Genius: Aretha.

All hail the Queen of Soul.

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, National Geographic released the trailer for the Cynthia Erivo-led third installment of Genius. The new season of the anthology series, which will premiere Sunday, March 21 as part of a four-night event, stars Tony winner and Oscar nominee Erivo as the late music legend Aretha Franklin.

Per the network, "this season of GENIUS will explore Aretha Franklin's musical genius, her incomparable career, and the immeasurable impact she has had on music and culture." In fact, as shown in the new teaser below, viewers will watch as Franklin goes from budding singer to superstar to inspirational activist.

"I'm writing a new song, it's gonna hit you hard," Erivo as Franklin noted in the trailer. "It'll get under your skin, right down to the bone. It's gonna be a whole new vibe that brings people together."

We've got goosebumps! Yet, being the crowned Queen of Soul isn't an easy job.

At one point in the trailer, someone warned the singer, "Don't let that queen thing go to your head."

Her response? "I'm gonna let 'that queen thing' go wherever I want it to."

It's safe to say that Franklin knew a thing or two about "Respect."

In addition to Erivo, Genius: Aretha also stars Courtney B. Vance, David Cross, Malcolm Barrett, Patrice Covington, Kimberly Hébert Gregory and Rebecca Naomi Jones.

Since Genius: Aretha's premiere date was previously delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, we're more than eager for this new season.

See Erivo as the music legend in the new trailer above.

Genius: Aretha will premiere on Sunday, March 21 at 9 p.m. on National Geographic.

