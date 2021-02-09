Kenan Thompson Is Back to Being a Leading Man in LOL-Worthy Kenan First Look

A Saturday Night Live fan-favorite is coming to primetime.

We're talking about none other than Kenan Thompson! The comedian stars in a new NBC series—aptly titled Kenan—which follows his character of the same name, a widowed dad juggling a high-profile job as the host of an Atlanta morning show and raising two daughters.

The brand new show premieres Tuesday, Feb. 16, but E! News is bringing you an exclusive sneak peek of what's to come right now.

"We are introducing Kenan as a guy who is hosting a morning show and his father-in-law came down to kind of help out and hasn't really left yet," the star of the show explains in the below clip, referring to Don Johnson's patriarchal character.

"It's just different," Don adds. "Three men who are raising two little girls and the girls are smarter than the men!"

Dani and Dannah Lane play said little girls, and based on the sneak peek, there's no doubt that they'll deliver a number of hilarious one-liners throughout the series.