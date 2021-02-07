Emma Stone Shows Off Baby Bump During Afternoon Outing in Los Angeles

Watch : Emma Stone Is Pregnant!

Emma Stone is a busy mom-to-be. The Oscar winner was spotted in Los Angeles running errands this week while sporting a baby bump beneath her denim shirt.

This is the first child for the Easy A star, who married Saturday Night Live segment director Dave McCary in a private ceremony last year. Though neither have spoken about their romance with the press, the couple is rumored to have met in December 2016, when Emma hosted SNL and Dave directed her in a digital short. They announced their engagement in December 2019 with a casual Instagram post on Dave's page of Emma showing off her unique pearl ring.

Emma and Dave tend to keep their personal life out of the public eye, but in a 2018 interview with ELLE, the La La Land actress opened up to good friend Jennifer Lawrence about when she would be ready for kids.

"My perspective about kids has changed as I've gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I'm never getting married, I'm never having kids," she shared at the time. "And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."