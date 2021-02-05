Tom Holland Reacts to Rumors About Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Returning for Spider-Man 3

Which stars are really making appearances in Spider-Man 3? Well, Tom Holland might have some insight there—but he's not sharing.
During a Feb. 4 interview with Variety, the Cherry star addressed if Spider-Man alum Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, or OG Mary Jane Kirsten Dunst will return for the highly anticipated (not yet officially titled) Spiderman 3.
And when we say "addressed," we mean the star cleverly dodged the question altogether.
"I've never met Kirsten Dunst," Holland shared about the last time he saw the stars. "I met Andrew once, I met him at the BAFTAs. He was lovely. He was a really nice bloke and we had a nice chat. It was quite soon after Spider-Man: Homecoming had come out. He was really positive and nice."
He recalled that he has "bumped into Tobey a few times at different parties in LA" and that he, Dunst and Garfield all "seem to be lovely, really nice people."
As the youngest Spider-Man of the iconic franchise, the 24-year-old actor noted that he hopes "they enjoy our movies. I hope they enjoy our Spider-Man's."
So, when the interviewer asked the burning question more directly, Holland replied, "If they are, they haven't told me yet. That's something Marvel would do. 'So, that's who that tennis ball was!'"
There's no telling if the actor is just playing coy, but what he did confirm of the Marvel Universe addition is that the Jon Watts-directed film will be "the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made."
Outside of Spider-Man rumors, Holland also touched on his "itch" for stepping behind the camera and directing in the future. "I've been trying to scratch that itch for a really long time," the star revealed. "And my younger brother Harry and I have been writing a script together. We managed to acquire the rights to a book series that we loved as kids. So we've been sort of chipping away at that."
He noted that the brother duo are "not rushing anything" and says what they're currently working on is "amazing and can be quite powerful."
Holland added, " We want to make sure we get it right. But hopefully, within the next five years, you'll see Harry and I sitting in the director's chairs shouting action."