Tom Holland Reacts to Rumors About Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield Returning for Spider-Man 3

Which stars are really making appearances in Spider-Man 3? Well, Tom Holland might have some insight there—but he's not sharing.

During a Feb. 4 interview with Variety, the Cherry star addressed if Spider-Man alum Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, or OG Mary Jane Kirsten Dunst will return for the highly anticipated (not yet officially titled) Spiderman 3.

And when we say "addressed," we mean the star cleverly dodged the question altogether.

"I've never met Kirsten Dunst," Holland shared about the last time he saw the stars. "I met Andrew once, I met him at the BAFTAs. He was lovely. He was a really nice bloke and we had a nice chat. It was quite soon after Spider-Man: Homecoming had come out. He was really positive and nice."

He recalled that he has "bumped into Tobey a few times at different parties in LA" and that he, Dunst and Garfield all "seem to be lovely, really nice people."

As the youngest Spider-Man of the iconic franchise, the 24-year-old actor noted that he hopes "they enjoy our movies. I hope they enjoy our Spider-Man's."