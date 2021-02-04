A Rundown of Rob Gronkowski's Romance With Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Camille Kostek

Watch : The Weeknd to Perform at 2021 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek's romance was a match made in football heaven.

Except, it didn't exactly start out on the field. As the tale of the long-linked 31-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end and 28-year-old former cheerleader goes, their story began beyond the gridiron.

"We first got in touch once I resigned from the team," Kostek told Fox News in March 2018 after more than two years of being romantically linked to the athlete. "I always knew who he was before I was even a cheerleader. I knew who he was on the roster. I just never paid any mind. Once I resigned is when we finally met."

She said goodbye to the squad in March 2015, right around the time Gronk publicly professed that no, he did not have a girlfriend. While he continued to stick to that story, even telling E! News later that spring that he was single, from the looks of social media, he and Kostek were heating up.

And by the summer of 2015, the football player was making appearances on Kostek's Instagram account.