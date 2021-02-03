2021 GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS

The Complete List of Nominations
Megan FoxStormi WebsterMeghan MarkleBachelor NationPhotosVideos

See Kaley Cuoco, Nicole Kidman and More Nominees at Their Very First Golden Globes

In honor of the 2021 Golden Globe nominations being announced, take a look back at Kate Hudson, Sarah Paulson and more potential winners attending the award show for the very first time.

By Mike Vulpo 03 Feb, 2021 6:56 PMTags
Red CarpetAwardsGolden GlobesCelebritiesEntertainmentNBCU
Watch: 2021 Golden Globe TV Nominations - Comedy

Perhaps there is a reason to celebrate in Hollywood after all.

While the coronavirus pandemic has impacted production on movies and TV shows in recent months, the 2021 Golden Globes is determined to carry on. In fact, this year's nominations were announced Wednesday, Feb. 3 with help from Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson.

As expected, Schitt's Creek and The Crown received plenty of love from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association with a wide variety of nominations. As for the movie side, Mank and The Trial of the Chicago Seven led the film nominations earning six and five nominations, respectively. 

And to the delightful surprise of others, Sarah Paulson's role in Ratched as well as Kate Hudson's performance in Sing were recognized by voters.

Set to air Feb. 28 on NBC, the 2021 Golden Globes will likely look different as Tina Fey and Amy Poehler return as hosts. But movie and TV fans can count on plenty of celebrations, big wins and unforgettable moments. 

photos
Riskiest Golden Globes Looks Ever

In honor of today's nominations, we're taking a trip down memory lane and looking back on some of our favorite nominees' very first trips to the Golden Globes.

Congratulations to all the nominees. We can't wait to celebrate later this month. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Kate Hudson, 2001

2021 Nominee for Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy, Music

SGranitz/WireImage
Bryan Cranston, 2003

2021 Nominee for Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie, Your Honor

Albert Ortega/Ron Galella/Getty Images
Nicole Kidman, 1992

2021 Nominee for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie, The Undoing

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Sarah Paulson, 2007

2021 Nominee for Best Actress in a Television Series—Drama, Ratched

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Viola Davis, 2009

2021 Nominee for Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Drama, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jim Parsons, 2011

2021 Nominee for Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie, Hollywood

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco, 2011

2021 Nominee for Best Actress in a Television Series—Comedy, The Flight Attendant 

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Helena Bonham Carter, 2011

2021 Nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie, The Crown

SGranitz/WireImage
Regina King, 2005

2021 Nominee for Best Director—Motion Picture, One Night in Miami

The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images
Cate Blanchett, 1999

2021 Nominee for Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie, Mrs. America

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Cynthia Nixon, 2000

2021 Nominee for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie, Ratched

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lily Collins, 2017

2021 Nominee for Best Actress in a Television Series—Comedy, Emily in Paris

Neilson Barnard/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Michelle Pfeiffer, 2008

2021 Nominee for Best Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy, French Exit

Paul Drinkwater/Getty Images
Sacha Baron Cohen, 2007

2021 Nominee for Best Actor in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Paul Drinkwater/NBC
Jared Leto, 2014

2021 Nominee for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, The Little Things

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Are "Still Madly in Love" Two Years Later

2

What Led to the End of Armie Hammer and Elizabeth Chambers' Marriage

3

Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2021 Nominations: The Complete List

4
Exclusive

Why Katherine Heigl Chose Firefly Lane to Make Her TV Return

5

Southern Charm's Danni Reacts to Madison LeCroy & A-Rod Rumors