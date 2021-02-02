How to Watch the 2021 Golden Globes Nominations Livestream

The 2021 Golden Globes are right around the corner, but the nominee announcements are much sooner!
On Wednesday, Feb. 3, viewers will be able to watch which of their favorite film and television stars made the coveted list chosen and presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The prestigious event tends to include a bit of surprise every year, and this year will surely be no different.
There are quite a few titles predicted to snag one or two noms after capturing millions of eyes last year, including The Queen's Gambit, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, The Crown, One Night in Miami and more many.
Check out all the details below to find out how to watch the major Golden Globes announcement LIVE on E! News and Today.
When are the 2021 Golden Globes nominations announced and what time do they start?
This year, the 78th Golden Globe nominations in all 25 categories will be announced on Wednesday, Feb. 3 starting at 5:35 a.m. PST/8:35 am EST.
How can you watch the 2021 Golden Globes nomination ceremony?
Tune into Today on NBC for the first round of nominations, which include Best Motion Picture, Best Television Series and more. Additionally, E! News will simulcast Today's exclusive broadcast of the first 12 categories, as well as the remaining categories, across E! Online and E! News' digital channels including YouTube, Twitter and Facebook, and on GoldenGlobes.com.
Who will be presenting the 2021 Golden Globes nominations?
Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson are to set to announce the 2021 Golden Globes nominations on Wednesday.
Who are the front-runners for the 2021 Golden Globes?
With all the names buzzing in anticipation for the nominations, no one is denying the possibility of a posthumous award for Chadwick Boseman for his stellar performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Vanessa Kirby has received a lot of praise for her portrayal of a grieving mother in Pieces of a Woman, despite the drama surrounding her co-star Shia LaBeouf, so it wouldn't be a surprise if she snagged a Best Actress nod.
The star-studded Regina King-directed film, One Night in Miami, wowed audiences from all backgrounds, so Black Panther star Daniel Kaluuya and Hamilton's Leslie Odom Jr. are noted to potentially gain Best Supporting Actor noms. Only time will tell, but the excitement is so real!
We'll have to wait and see who scores a nomination for the 2021 Golden Globes when the complete list is unveiled Wednesday, Feb. 3!
The 2021 Golden Globes will air Feb. 28 on NBC.
