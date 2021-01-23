Larry King, TV and Radio Legend, Dead at 87

Television icon Larry King has died at the age of 87.

His production company Ora Media announced the news on Jan. 23, tweeting, "With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host, and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles."

A cause of death was not revealed. However, the news comes weeks after reports spread that the host of Larry King Live had been hospitalized due to complications from coronavirus. Due to restrictions to stop the spread of the virus, his children Cannon, Larry Jr. and Chance, as well as his estranged wife Shawn, who he filed for divorce from in 2019, had been unable to visit him in the hospital, a source told CNN in early January. Currently, Los Angeles is an epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic.

King also had a history of health issues including type 2 diabetes, prostate and lung cancer and a past heart attack.

King's death comes just months after he lost two of his children. His son Andy was 65 when he died unexpectedly of a heart attack on July 28, and his daughter Chaia was 51 when she died of complications from lung cancer on Aug. 20, shortly after being diagnosed. Andy and Chaia are the children of King and his late ex-wife, former Playboy bunny Alene Atkins. He is survived by three other children.