Bernie Sanders Is Unsurprisingly Unfazed By the Frenzy Over His Inauguration Day Mittens

Senator Bernie Sanders is as humble as ever.

Though he arguably stole the spotlight in his mittens and trusty coat at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration, the Vermont native isn't letting his renewed Internet fame go to his head—not even a little bit!

In an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, the politician commented on the dozens of memes his appearance created, simply saying, "Yeah, I've seen them."

"Them" being the truly ingenius works of art that those on the Internet fashioned within hours of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' swearing-in.

One such photo shows the cozy senator sitting on the couch with three of the four original Sex and the City stars, a subtle reference to the ongoing drama surrounding Kim Cattrall and the other women.

But Bernie paid no mind to the zeitgeist-y nature of the memes, instead telling Seth that his favorite part about the Internet frenzy is the interest it's brought to the mitten creator. He remarked that Jen Ellis, a Vermont schoolteacher and part-time seamstress, is absolutely "overwhelmed" by the rush of potential customers.