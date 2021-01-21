Katy Perry Delivers a Perfectly Patriotic Performance at Inauguration Day's Celebrating America

Watch : "Celebrating America" Inauguration Special Best Moments

Sparks are flying high!

It's officially a new era as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office on Wednesday, Jan. 20 in Washington, D.C. Making the occasion extra special, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks and many other A-listers celebrated the 2021 Presidential Inauguration with moving performances.

However, the festivities didn't end once the ceremony was over. Many stars continued the celebration during the Celebrating America special, which was hosted by Tom Hanks.

For one, Katy Perry stole the show with a poignant and powerful performance of her hit tune, "Firework."

Of course, the 36-year-old pop star sang her famous song with fireworks lighting up the night sky. Among those looking at the colorful display? The president and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, and the vice president and her husband, Doug Emhoff.

The Smile star's patriotic performance wasn't the only thing worth raving over. Katy's fashion was just as electrifying.