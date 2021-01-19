Ana de Armas Debuts Dramatic Haircut After Ben Affleck Breakup

Watch : Ana de Armas Celebrates Ben Affleck's B-Day With Selfie

Ana de Armas is sporting a fresh new look after her breakup from Ben Affleck.

The actress debuted a sleek bob in a video praising close friend Claudia Muma this Sunday, Jan. 17. Ana appeared in a white short-sleeve top, looking cuter than ever with her prim and proper bangs. She complimented the look with a slight winged eyeliner and a pink lipstick.

It's the first time the 32-year-old star has showed off the 'do in public.

On her Instagram Story, Claudia previously shared a glimpse of her friend's haircut on New Year's Day, but few have seen the '20s inspired bob.

Ana's debut of her dramatic new hairstyle comes after it was revealed she and Ben had recently split after 10 months of dating. On Monday, Jan. 18, a source confirmed to E! News, "Both of them have completely full lives in a good way. There will always be that love."