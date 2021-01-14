Kim Kardashian Is Focused on Feeling “Strong” as She Remains “Cordial” With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is ready to put the past behind her. The reality star is said to be channeling peace and strength as she moves forward in life.
She just finished filming the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and drama surrounding her marriage with Kanye West appears to be settling down.
ICYMI, the couple reached a breaking point earlier this month. They're trying to work through it all in marriage counseling, but Kim is still considering divorce. For now, they're living their separate lives in Calabasas, Calif., and Wyoming as they try to figure out what's best for their four kids. And no, their rift had nothing to do with Jeffree Star.
With things calming down, Kim is looking ahead and trying to be her best self. A source exclusively tells E! News, "Kim wants to feel at peace going into this new chapter of her life and is focused on herself and her children."
As fans know, the 40 year old has been documenting her workout journey as she clocks in some time at the gym with Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian. We're told it's part of her new mindset of really challenging herself to feel her best.
"She wants to feel strong mentally and physically," the source said. "She has been very busy with her business, which has been a blessing. She's really focusing on the kids and their happiness as well."
E! News previously reported there is no ill will between Kanye and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, with a source noting, "Kanye loves his extended family. They are super close."
We now know how Kim is feeling, too, with the insider revealing, "Kim and Kanye have no bad blood and they are very cordial. He's focusing on his world and she is focusing on her world."
For her, that will mean running her cosmetics empire and SKIMS line, as well as preparing to become a lawyer.
Of course, she also takes care of their children North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 20 months. Luckily, two of her sisters have already volunteered to help her out on that front. Khloe and Kourtney often trade off with Kim, inviting all their kids to hang out at one of the houses while the other moms get some work done.
We learned, "All of the sisters are aware of the situation and are very supportive. They all love Kanye like a brother but agree it's best they part ways."
The 20th season of KUWTK airs this year.