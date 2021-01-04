Emma Stone Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Dave McCary

Emma Stone is expecting a baby with the (Crazy, Stupid) Love of her life.

A source tells E! News, "Emma is pregnant and just loves married life!"

In photos published by The Daily Mail on Monday, Jan. 4, Emma is seen cradling her baby bump while out on a walk in Los Angeles.

This will be her first child with Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary. The couple has yet to publicly address the news, and Emma's team has not responded to E! News' request for comment.

This past September, People confirmed that the actress and writer had exchanged vows, though details about the ceremony remain unknown.

Their wedding took place nearly a year after the couple announced their engagement. In December 2019, the duo made the big reveal by simply sharing a photo of Emma's dazzling pearl engagement ring and a heart emoji to Instagram.

Since then, the pair has returned to their low-key lifestyle away from the spotlight. For his part, Dave didn't post about his now-wife or their wedding plans in any capacity and Emma has stayed just as tight-lipped.