Why Zayn Malik Fans Are Freaking Out Over His Photo of a Stage

Is Zayn Malik dropping a big hint to fans?
On Wednesday, Dec. 16, the "Dusk Till Dawn" singer took to his Instagram Story to share a mysterious photo of a theatre stage. There was no caption included, so fans began to speculate that it might be a sign of a new show in the works or new music on the horizon.
One Twitter user wrote, "Zayn: post a pic of stage from the audience pov us: ZAYN MALIK WORLD DOMINATION ZAYN MALIK WORLD DOMINATION ZAYN MALIK WORLD DOMINATION ZAYN IS COMING." Another added, "zayn malik back on stage it's over for everyone else now."
For added touch of suspicion, the 27-year-old hasn't posted to his Instagram since late October, so it's possible he's been hard at work in the studio. However, the star is also a new dad, so he's pretty bust these days.
The former One Direction member, who is dating supermodel Gigi Hadid, announced the arrival of their baby girl on Sept. 23. Following the birth, a source revealed to E! News that Gigi was "on a high" and couldn't believe she and Zayn "created an angel."
"She's truly so in love and has had many emotional moments while holding her baby girl," the source continued. "Zayn was very emotional when their baby girl was born. It was an emotional and special moment for him. He expressed that he is forever changed and would never disappoint her or Gigi. He wants to be the best father possible and is so excited."
While very busy with parenting duties, the pair did manage to have a date night at home in October while Gigi's mom Yolanda Hadid watched over the newborn.
More recently, the award-winning singer was seen walking the street of New York City with a new look. Instead of his standard brunette hair, Zayn was seen rocking a platinum blonde mini-mohawk. This could potentially be a sign of a new era for the possible new music on the way.