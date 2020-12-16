Zayn Malik Rocks Bold New Look in First Sighting Since Gigi Hadid Gave Birth to Their Baby Girl

Zayn Malik is getting ahead of the whole "new year, new me" trend.
The former One Direction member was recently spotted out and about for the first time since he and Gigi Hadid welcomed their baby girl in September. However, the 27-year-old singer wasn't rocking his natural brunette hair color.
During his outing in New York City, the "Better" singer looked unrecognizable with his platinum blonde 'do. And no, your eyes aren't playing tricks on you.
The new dad showed off his major transformation, which not only entailed a daring hair color but a new hairstyle as well. He appeared to cut his locks into a mini-mohawk. Although it's unknown when Zayn decided to make this change, it's safe to assume it was a recent makeover.
On Halloween, Gigi shared her first family photo with the English singer and their newborn daughter. At the time, Zayn showed off his Harry Potter-inspired costume as he cradled his little one. And like Harry Potter, the star had his signature dark brown hair.
This isn't the first time Zayn has rocked blonde hair. Back in March 2018, just one week after he and Gigi split, the "Pillowtalk" singer debuted the platinum shade. At the time, he was spotted taking a break from a video shoot in Miami, Fla.
It's unclear what sparked his new 'do, and seeing that both Gigi and Zayn are notoriously private about their personal life, fans might not get an answer.
However, if there's one thing people know about the singer, it's that he's enjoying his dad duties.
"Zayn was very emotional when their baby girl was born. It was an emotional and special moment for him," a source previously told E! News about his first few days as a father. "He expressed that he is forever changed and would never disappoint her or Gigi. He wants to be the best father possible and is so excited."
The insider explained the supermodel was just as overjoyed about motherhood. As the source put it, "Gigi is on a high and can't believe they created an angel. She's truly so in love and has had many emotional moments while holding her baby girl."
In the last few months, the couple has slowly shared more details about their little one. In late November, the first-time mom posted never-before-seen pregnancy photos with an all too relatable caption.
"A whole new kind of busy & tired," she wrote on Instagram, "but she's da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early."
But despite the couple's mini baby updates, they have been keeping a low profile. In August, E! News learned the pair was staying at Yolanda Hadid's farmhouse in Pennsylvania so they could maintain some privacy.
"They feel peaceful staying there for now," a source shared at the time. "Gigi wants the most privacy for their baby and wants to be able to raise her privately."