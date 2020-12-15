Billie Eilish Says She Sleeps in Her Parents' Bed to Avoid Monsters in Trailer for New Documentary

Watch : Billie Eilish Ditches Face Filters in Hilarious TikTok Video

Billie Eilish's fans are completely losing it and rightfully so.

The trailer for the "my future" singer's documentary Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry finally dropped on Tuesday, Dec. 15 and it looks like it's going to be as personal and deep as one would expect from Billie Eilish.

In the nearly two-minute video clip, viewers immediately get a taste of how close the 17-year-old millionaire is to her family including her older brother and frequent collaborator, award-winning producer FINNEAS, 23, and her parents, actors Maggie and Patrick Baird.

"This is my parents' bed," Billie said as she laid down and scrolled through her phone. "I sleep in here because I'm scared of monsters in my room."

The singer-songwriter also shares her introspective thoughts, a personality trait her fans absolutely love. "Why can't we just miss people though? Why do we have to cope? Why can't we just let it happen?" she asked her mother, who simply replied, "Because it hurts."