The MixtapE! Presents Taylor Swift, Kid Cudi and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.
It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)
As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!
Raise your hands if you saw a second surprise album coming from Taylor Swift in 2020. Yeah, us neither.
And yet, here we are, basking in the glorious evermore. While you've likely been obsessing over the sister album to Taylor's equally excellent (and Album of the Year Grammy-nominated) LP folklore since it dropped, it's hardly the only new release worth your time this week. Here are our picks for the best of this week's best. You know, for when you're ready for a break from Taylor's woodsy wonderland.
Your playlist for the weekend of Dec. 11-13 has arrived. Enjoy!
Taylor Swift feat. HAIM — "no body, no crime"
By now, you've probably already landed on a favorite track off Taylor's second surprise album of 2020, evermore. Ours is this wild murder mystery fantasy that finds her avenging Este Haim's murder after her good friend fails to show up for their weekly Olive Garden date. It's been described around our (virtual) office as "'Goodbye Earl' for 2020" and that's not wrong.
Kid Cudi feat. Phoebe Bridgers — "Lovin' Me"
However unlikely a pair these two collaborators make, their anthemic ballad about self-love is a clear standout off Kid Cudi's excellent new album, Man on the Moon III: The Chosen.
Troye Sivan & Kacey Musgraves feat. Mark Ronson — "Easy"
This melancholic track off Troye's August EP In a Dream gets an inspired update, with Kacey lending her vocals to an all-new verse while Mark ups the tempo ever so slightly, giving us a true "crying on the dance floor" moment.
Channel Tres feat. Tyler, the Creator — "fuego"
This effortlessly funky collab off Channel Tres' new project i can't go outside more than lives up to its title. "Do you f--k with me or not," he implores repeatedly in the first verse. When the music's good, how could we not?
Fana Hues — "If Ever"
You can practically see smoke in the air as you listen to this sumptuous torch song off this R&B newcomer's delicious debut album, Hues. One of the most exciting new voices we've heard this year.
Elle King — "Another You"
The "Ex's and Oh's" singer tackles life and love after heartbreak in this stirringly cinematic new track.
SHAED — "Once Upon A Time"
The indie-pop trio responsible for the 2018 earworm "Trampoline" return with this lushly orchestrated ballad that's just begging to be placed on a soundtrack. This one's hard to shake.
Chika — "FWB"
The Best New Artist Grammy nominee cuts straight to the point on this smooth and remarkably sensual new track that sees her effortlessly deliver both vocals and flows.
Noah Cyrus — "All Three"
Chika's fellow Best New Artist Grammy nominee caps off her own huge year with this latest release, an outstanding ode to love in all its dark and twisty complexities. The relationship Noah sings of here might not be the healthiest, but it's damn relatable.
Gwen Stefani — "Let Me Reintroduce Myself"
The future Mrs. Blake Shelton hearkens back to her No Doubt days on this ska-pop track that serves as the lead single from her forthcoming fifth studio album. While she's never exactly needed a reintroduction, this is a more than welcome return to a sound that's always fit the superstar like a glove.
Bonus Tracks:
PNAU feat. Ladyhawke — "River"
SG Lewis & Rhye — "Time"
Madison Beer — "BOYS--T"
The Avalanches feat. Pink Siifu — "Always Black"
Julie Bergan — "We're Coming Up"
Happy listening!