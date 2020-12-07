Feast Your Eyes On This Handsome AF Photo of Matt James In This New Bachelor Promo

It's been a year, hasn't it?
The final months of 2020 gave us a new season of The Bachelorette unlike any other. Clare Crawley came, saw Dale Moss and conquered. And Tayshia Adams is still trying to figure out what she'll do when it's time to choose a single man as the one. It's been exhausting. And we wouldn't blame you if you decided, "Welp, I need a break. I'm gonna binge HBO Max's 12 Dates of Christmas instead." Sappy romance in a winter wonderland? It's addicting.
But Bachelor Nation, there's no need to fret. On Monday, Dec. 7, ABC released brand-new key art for the next installment of The Bachelor, a reminder that the opportunity to fall in love (or hate) with a new cast of ladies looking for a happily ever after is just around the corner. As you probably already know, Matt James will swoop in as the first-ever Black male lead of the franchise. And in the new photo, matched with the words "A Matt Made in Heaven," it's clear he's as gentlemanly as they come.
The sharp new image finds Matt looking handsome AF as he's dressed in a tailored navy suit. The photograph certainly paints him as someone you'd want to take home to mom, yet the way he's tucking at his tie also suggests he won't be afraid to flirt a little and have some fun.
Back in November, ABC released a sneak peek at the season which proved that the claws were absolutely out between all 32 women competing. The network teased us this week by sharing that one woman arrives to meet Matt wearing nothing but lingerie while another gets carried in on a throne like Cleopatra. For now, we'll focus less on the petty drama to come and more on this sweet message from Matt: "Love for me is about the heart, and the way that I view life, everything is a blessing."
Scroll down to see the lineup of women who might compete for Matt's heart.
Season 25 of The Bachelor premieres on Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.