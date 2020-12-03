Chrishell Stause Is Dating DWTS' Keo Motsepe: Inside Their "Flirty" New Romance

Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe are rumbaing into a romance.

Nearly three months since the two began competing separately on the 29th season of the ABC competition, Stause and Motsepe have coupled up behind the scenes. And, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, the Selling Sunset personality and Dancing With the Stars pro made their budding love Instagram official.

"They are dating and it's very new," a source told E! News. "It happened after they were both eliminated from DWTS and were able to hangout with other people."

As sparks flew between the two, their Dancing With the Stars family took note. "Chrishell and Keo had flirty chemistry and it was definitely something they couldn't deny. The cast is pretty close and many people noticed the pair had a lot of chemistry together while hanging out in groups," the source explained. "They are into each other and are hanging out."