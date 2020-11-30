Kim Kardashian Sums Up 2020 in One Perfect Photo

Related : Kim Kardashian's Nephew Reign Can't Believe She's 40

If you want to sum up 2020 in one photo, just turn to Kim Kardashian.

On Sunday, Nov. 29, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on Instagram a pic of herself appearing with her and Kanye West's eldest of their four kids, daughter North West, 7, her cousin and Kourtney Kardashian's 8-year-old daughter Penelope Disick, and one of their friends. North, wearing a leafy plumeria headband and lei, and Penelope, dressed in a leopard face-printed top and holding a plumeria blossom, look distressed and fussy.

Kim captioned the pic, "2020 as a photo [laughing emoji."

As was the case for most, Kim's year began as expected. The reality star and her family celebrated the New Year's holiday in Wyoming, where they own a $14 million ranch. In February, they got a scare when Chicago fell out of her high chair at home and injured her face, and then had to have stitches.