Harry Styles, Megan Thee Stallion, BTS and More First-Time Grammy Nominees

Noah Cyrus, Doja Cat and more stars also just received 2021 Grammy nominations. Find out which artists received a nod for the very first time!

And the nominees are...

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, talented artists from around the world received nominations for the 2021 Grammys. This year, many stars received a Grammy nomination for the very first time, including Harry Styles and Megan Thee Stallion. Megan was surprised by the Recording Academy's Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr. during the announcement ceremony when, as she was announcing the nominations, it was revealed she herself received multiple nods!

Surprisingly, BTS also received their first-ever nomination, receiving recognition for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit song "Dynamite." The group reacted with a sweet post on social media, showing the stars cheering as their nomination was announced.

Doja Cat, who received multiple Grammy nominations for her hit song "Say So," recently shared a bet she made with her friend over the award show. During a press room interview at the 2020 American Music Awards, the singer spoke out about the possibility of receiving a Grammy nod.

"It being 2020, I expect the worst every day and I am really just kind of doing what I can. I am being creative and whatnot," she shared. "To see an award come out, if it's the Grammys, one [of] my friends has to get a tattoo of my name...My DJ from day one has to get a tattoo right on his ass cheek…I'm really excited if that does happen."

Let's take a look at all of the talented artists who just received their first-ever Grammy nomination!

Doja Cat

Why don't you say so? The singer's hit song received a Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year nomination. She's also up for Best New Artist.

Megan Thee Stallion

The "Savage" singer is up for Best New Artist and Record of the Year, as well as Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance.

BTS

Like Dynamite! The group received a nod for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their hit song!

Harry Styles

Adore You! The singer received three nominations off of his Fine Line album, including Best Pop Vocal Album. He's up for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Watermelon Sugar" and Best Music Video for "Adore You."

Phoebe Bridgers

The Punisher star is up for the competitive Best New Artist award this year, as well as Best Rock Performance and Best Alternative Music Album.

Noah Cyrus

"IM NOMINATED FOR A GRAMMY!?!!" the singer wrote in a post on social media after being nominated for Best New Artist. "AM I STILL DREAMING??

The 2021 Grammys are set to air Jan. 31, 2021.

