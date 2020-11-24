DWTSGrammy NominationsTaylor SwiftAmerican Music AwardsPhotosVideos

Grammys 2021 Snubs and Surprises: BTS, The Weeknd and More Nomination Shockers

After the 2021 Grammy nominations were revealed, E! News breaks downs the snubs and surprises. See where The Weeknd, BTS, Halsey, Kanye West and more stand.

Talk about a morning full of surprises.

On Tuesday, Nov. 24, Lauren Daigle, Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion and more stars revealed the nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards scheduled to air Sunday, Jan. 31 at 8:00 p.m. on CBS.

While there were plenty of well-deserved nominations for artists like Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, some pop culture fans were both pleasantly surprised and down-right shocked at some of the announcements. After all, it's hard to believe The Weeknd, Selena Gomez and Halsey were all shut out of any love for their most recent projects.

At the same time, there are plenty of reasons to celebrate. BTS picked up their very first nomination while Noah Cyrus received special recognition in the always competitive Best New Artist category.

Plus, the day started off on the right note when Grammy organizers announced that The Daily Show anchor Trevor Noah will host this year's broadcast. That's a win for all fans. 

So who got snubbed of any recognition and who (pleasantly) surprised fans with their nominations? Keep scrolling to get all the scoop on this morning's announcement. 

CMA Awards
Snub: Luke Combs

The country singer's sophomore album What You See Is What You Get has been dominating country radio and awards shows. In fact, the disc won Album of the Year at both the CMA Awards and ACM Awards. But when it was time for Grammy nominations, Luke was completely shut out. 

John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT
Surprise: Noah Cyrus

The Cyrus family continues to take over the Grammys. At just 20 years old, Noah received a nomination for Best New Artist. She is up against big names like Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion and Phoebe Bridgers.

Phil McCarten/CBS
Snub: Jonas Brothers

Fans are burnin' up with disappointment after Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas failed to receive any love for their comeback album Happiness Begins. On the bright side, the trio pulled off a sold-out tour before the coronavirus pandemic that fans will treasure forever. 

Ben Hider/Getty Images
Surprise: Ken Jennings

When the nominations were announce for Best Spoken Word Album, Jeopardy! fans were delighted to see Ken nominated for Alex Trebek—The Answer Is... "This should 100% be Alex's Grammy nomination," Ken wrote on Twitter after the news was announced. "He wrote the book and reads much of the audiobook! Who do I speak to about this." 

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
Snub: The Weeknd

Say it ain't so! Despite having one of the biggest chart hits of the year thanks to "Blinding Lights," The Weeknd didn't receive any nominations for this year's telecast. 

Big Hit Entertainment/BBMA2020
Surprise: BTS

Let the ARMY rejoice! BTS made history thanks to their Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nomination for "Dynamite." They are the first K-pop group to break into a major Grammys category.

Christie Goodwin/Redferns via Getty Images
Snub: The Chicks

The Chicks' first album in 14 years titled Gaslighter was not recognized for the 2021 Grammys.

Paul Morigi/WireImage
Surprise: Kanye West

When it was time to announce the nominees for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album, the Grammys presented Kanye with a nomination for his work on Jesus Is King. This could add to his previous 21 wins. 

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Snub: Halsey

No love for Manic! Despite having huge success in sales and with radio airplay, Halsey's third studio album was unable to receive any nominations. 

Tasos Katopodis/WireImage
Surprise: Meryl Streep

Anything you can do Meryl can likely do better. In addition to being an award-winning actress, the 71-year-old received a nomination for Best Spoken Word Album thanks to Charlotte's Web

Vevo
Snub: Taylor Swift

Yes, Swifties have many reasons to celebrate with the singer's multiple 2021 Grammy nominations. But some fans were hoping Taylor would receive a nomination for Best Music Video thanks to one of her projects from folklore. After all, who can forget all the records "ME!" broke?!

Joe Maher/Getty Images for Bauer Media
Surprise: Harry Styles

The Grammys adore Harry! In his first Grammys nomination, the former One Direction singer was named a nominee for Best Music Video thanks to "Adore You" as well as Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Snub: Selena Gomez

The singer's third studio album, Rare, didn't receive any love from the Grammys. Selena's project was one of her most personal to date with hit songs including "Lose You to Love Me." 

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Surprise: Tiffany Haddish

You all ready? The actress received her first nomination in the Best Comedy Album category. She will face off against Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt and other comedians. 

Christopher Polk/NBC
Surprise: Bad Bunny

Just days after attending the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards, the 26-year-old singer received a nomination for Best Latin Pop or Urban Album. While his category is competitive—Ricky Martin is nominated too—we have a feeling this could be his first Grammy win. 

