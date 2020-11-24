Ghislaine Maxwell Placed in Quarantine After Possible Exposure to Coronavirus

Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved to jail quarantine following a potential exposure to the coronavirus.
E! News can confirm that the 58-year-old former socialite, who is charged with procuring underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein, has been placed in quarantine in a Brooklyn federal detention facility after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Maxwell has tested negative thus far, according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors informed the judge of Maxwell's status as she prepares for trial. Maxwell was most recently tested on Wednesday, Nov. 18, and will remain in quarantine through Dec. 18.
The prosecution team told the judge in the filing that "during her time in quarantine, the defendant will be housed in the same cell where she was already housed before she was placed in quarantine, and medical staff and psychology staff will continue to check on the defendant every day."
Maxwell has access to a laptop for 13 hours each day to review the high volume of evidence that prosecutors intend to present against her, according to the filing.
She pleaded not guilty in July to the six-count indictment against her in Epstein's sexual abuse case. The trial is set to commence on July 12, 2021.
Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell in August 2019. He had pleaded not guilty to federal sex-trafficking and conspiracy charges and was awaiting trial.
Maxwell was a longtime confidante for the financier and convicted sex offender. She faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted.
Netflix released Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, a harrowing four-part docuseries about the case, in May.