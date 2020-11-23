American Music AwardsCharli D'AmelioTwilightPhotosVideos

Celebrity Looks for Less: Score Exclusive Black Friday Fashion Deals

Shop fabulous finds from Avec Les Filles, Moda Luxe and more!

By Katherine Riley 23 Nov, 2020 3:00 PMTags
EComm, NBCU Checkout, Celeb Looks for LessE! Illustration

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. Daily Pop agreed to create this content and we selected these products from our partners because they're offered at prices we think you'll like. If you buy something through our links, Shop With E! makes a commission on your purchase.

It's Cyber Week, shoppers! And you know what that means: Time to score deals on fabulous finds to gift to your family, friends and maybe even some treats for yourself. And do we have deals for you. From now through Dec. 13, we've got exclusive offers for E! readers from brands Avec Les Filles, Moda Luxe and KOIO.

From on-trend houndstooth cardis and faux-fur coats to always in-demand denim to bags and shoes to take you everywhere, we've got the goods so you can score celebrity style for less.

Shop the exclusive deals below—before they sell out!

Tie Dye Denim Trucker Jacket

Avec Les Filles
Sold By Avec Les Filles

The must-have print is to dye for in this utilitarian trucker. Originally $179.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $119.93 for a limited time (thru 12/13).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Star Camo Rain Anorak

Avec Les Filles
Sold By Avec Les Filles

Camouflage made for standing out. A star jacquard camo print elevates the rain anorak. Features side and chest flap pockets, a removable hood and an adjustable waist drawcord. Originally $189.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $126.63 for a limited time (thru 12/13).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Houndstooth Wool Blend Tweed Cardigan

Avec Les Filles
Sold By Avec Les Filles

Embrace your inner royal! Mod houndstooth feels current constructed in an oversized cardigan. Originally $199.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $133.33 for a limited time (thru 12/13).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Lamb Leather Cropped Biker

Avec Les Filles
Sold By Avec Les Filles

A classic biker style gets an of-the-moment update in a sleek cropped silhouette. Features buttery-soft lamb leather, matte silver hardware, and an attached belt. Originally $299.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $200.33 for a limited time (thru 12/13).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Cropped Lamb Leather Trucker

Avec Les Filles
Sold By Avec Les Filles

Casual luxury. Crafted in supple leather, a relaxed trucker jacket always feels current. Originally $299.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $200.33 for a limited time (thru 12/13).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Notch Collar Faux Fur Coat

Avec Les Filles
Sold By Avec Les Filles

Stay warm in style with Avec Les Filles' best-selling cozy plush faux fur coat. Originally $189.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $126.63 for a limited time (thru 12/13).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Single-Breasted Tweed Blazer

Avec Les Filles
Sold By Avec Les Filles

A tweed jacket is a wardrobe staple and this must-have option also channels Cher Horowitz à la Clueless. Originally $139.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $93.13 for a limited time (thru 12/13).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Denim Pencil Skirt

Avec Les Filles
Sold By Avec Les Filles

The classic 5-pocket denim skirt is elevated with an on-trend raw-edge hem. Originally $89.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $56.63 for a limited time (thru 12/13).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Men's Capri Onyx

KOIO
Sold By KOIO

In buttery full-grain calf leather, the Capri Onyx treats time's most elegant color contrast to an insanely versatile silhouette. Originally $268.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $214.40 for a limited time (thru 12/13).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Men's Primo Castagna

KOIO
Sold By KOIO

The Primo Castagna features vegetable-tan Vachetta leather, hand brushed with a selection of waxes and oils to give it a light sheen. Complementing this high-end leather is a cream rubber sole. Originally $368.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $294.40 for a limited time (thru 12/13).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Women's Capri Triple White

KOIO
Sold By KOIO

Any look, any day (and every day), in buttery full-grain calf leather, KOIO's Capri Triple White is the ultimate wardrobe cornerstone. Originally $268.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $214.40 for a limited time (thru 12/13).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Desire Clutch

Moda Luxe
Sold By Moda Luxe

This dreamy blue faux leather clutch features a braided trim and decorative tassel. Originally $60.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $45.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Molly Clutch

Moda Luxe
Sold By Moda Luxe

This sharp clutch has a back slip pocket with hidden chain on back, so you can work is as a shoulder back too. Originally $110.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $75.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Olivia Wristlet

Moda Luxe
Sold By Moda Luxe

This gold leather wristlet was just made for the holidays—or any other time you want to add a little glam to your getup. Originally $80.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $50.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Layne Backpack

Moda Luxe
Sold By Moda Luxe

The gorgeous backpack feature matte faux croc leather, gold hardware and bottom feet. Inside features include two zipper compartments, an inner divider, one slip pocket and one zipper pocket. Originally $90.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $70.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

Frenchie Clutch

Moda Luxe
Sold By Moda Luxe

Sporty and sleek, this faux leather clutch has perforated front with a center stripe. Originally $50.00, E! viewers can score this item for the E! exclusive price of $40.00 for a limited time (thru 12/13).

This item can only be shipped to addresses in the United States

