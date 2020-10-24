17 Holiday Gifts to Make Your Home a Sanctuary

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. Daily Pop agreed to create this content and we selected these products from our partner because they're offered at prices we think you'll like. If you buy something through our links, Shop With E! makes a commission on your purchase.

While it's uncertain what the holidays in 2020 will be like, we know we can count on the ingenuity of the human spirit to find festive ways to celebrate the season.

We're all establishing new holiday traditions and updating the old, like having a virtual Thanksgiving cocktail hour or socially distanced Christmas caroling. And PayPal is here to empower us to make this unusual holiday season a very special one. From securely donating to charities to safely shopping Black Friday sales from the comfort of home, you can count on PayPal every step of the way.

Speaking of the comfort of home, this is one area on every shopper's list this year: helping friends and family create a home sanctuary and/or updating your own space too! We've made a list (and checked it twice!) of holiday home deals exclusive to E! viewers sure to make you relax and say, "Ahhhh..."

So make like happy little elves and shop our gift guide below.