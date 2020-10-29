The Masked Singer Unmasks the Lips—And She Speaks

Another mask has come off.

The Masked Singer just debuted the third and final group of singers hoping to win that golden mask in season four, and the the first reveal from Group C did not disappoint. After a thrilling performance of "Native New Yorker," the Lips took off her Lips to reveal herself to be none other than Wendy Williams. Broccoli, Jellyfish, Squiggly Monster and Mushroom remain masked in Group C.

This was not the biggest shock since Wendy Williams has a hard time not being Wendy Williams. It was pretty clearly her from the moment she opened her mouth, even as Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong tried their best to throw out Sandra Bernhard and Allison Janney, and Ken even guessed that it was Mariah Carey, much to Nick Cannon's confusion.

Ahead of the airing of the big reveal, Wendy chatted with E! News and opened up about what it was like to hit the Masked Singer stage.