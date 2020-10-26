Jamie Foxx Says His ''Heart Is Shattered'' After the Death of Younger Sister DeOndra Dixon

Jamie Foxx is mourning the loss of his beloved younger sister, DeOndra Dixon.

The actor announced Dixon's passing in a statement shared to Instagram on Monday, Oct. 26. She died Oct. 19 at the age of 36.

"My heart is shattered into a million pieces... my beautiful loving sister Deondra has transitioned... I say transitioned because she will always be alive... anyone who knew my sis... knew that she was a bright light," Foxx captioned a series of family photos through the years.

His message continued, "I can't tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show... even gave her boyfriend @chrisbrownofficial a run for his money... well I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on."

In 2011, Dixon was named a Global Ambassador for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. According to an autobiography shared to the organization's website, Dixon participated in the Special Olympics for nearly a decade and had aspirations of becoming a professional dancer.