Jamie Foxx is opening up about the conversations he's having with his children about the Black Lives Matter movement.

The Oscar winner, who is father to Corinne Foxx, 26, and Annalise Bishop, 10, took to Instagram to reflect on his recent experience at a protest with his kids while also calling for change.

"Passing it along. Having my kids with me at the protest was bitter sweet," Foxx told his fans. "Having them watch the world come together was beautiful… But having to explain to them why we were all there was heartbreaking."

The actor continued, "Let's change the world so they don't have to live in it the way we have been." Foxx also added the hashtags #justiceforgeorgefloyd #blacklivesmatter #swipeleft.

In late May, Foxx traveled to Minneapolis where he spoke at a press conference following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. In his message, Foxx offered his support and said, "God bless George and his family."