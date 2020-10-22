Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020 Winners: The Complete List

And the winner is…
Continuing along with the exciting lineup of awards season, the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards are finally off to a stellar start after being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Coming into the night, Bad Bunny or Ozuna were expected to win big with 14 nominations each including Artist of the Year.
But in addition to big awards, stars like Daddy Yankee, Paulina Rubio and Anuel AA are just a few of the many artists expected to deliver incredible performances at the show.
Venezuelan actress Gaby Espino is serving as host for the evening. In order to capture all of the action, the Jugar con Feugo star is accompanied by Nicaraguan presenter and Latinx Now! Host, Nastassja Boliver, for behind the scenes coverage.
This year, in honor of his foundation, El Arte de los Sueños, which protects youth in pursuit of their dreams, Maluma will accept the "Billboard Spirit of Hope Award."
The Billboard Latin Music Awards is the culminating finale to an incredible Billboard Latin Music Week. Commemorating 30 years of this iconic celebration, artists like Nicky Jams, Ozuna, Wisin and Anitta spoke at various virtual events throughout the week.
Scroll down for a complete list of winners from tonight's unforgettable show.
Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Artist of the Year, New
Jhay Cortez
Manuel Turizo
Paulo Londra
Sech
Tour of the Year
Bad Bunny
Chayanne
Jennifer Lopez
Marc Anthony
Social Artist of the Year
Anuel AA
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
Lali
Crossover Artist of the Year
DJ Snake
Drake
Katy Perry
Snow
Hot Latin Song of the Year
Bad Bunny & Tainy, "Callaíta"
Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, "Con Calma"
Pedro Capó & Farruko, "Calma"
Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA, "Otro Trago"
Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event
Bad Bunny & Tainy, "Callaíta"
Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, "Con Calma"
Pedro Capó & Farruko, "Calma"
Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA, "Otro Trago"
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Male
Anuel AA
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female
Becky G
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Rosalía
Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Banda los Sebastianes de Mazatlán, Sinaloa
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Wisin & Yandel
Hot Latin Songs Label of the Year
Interscope
RIMAS
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Hot Latin Songs Imprint of the Year
El Cartel
RIMAS
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Airplay Song of the Year
Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin "China"
WINNER: Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, "Con Calma"
Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, Anuel AA, "Baila Baila Baila"
Pedro Capó & Farruko "Calma"
Airplay Label of the Year
El Cartel
Lizos
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Airplay Imprint of the Year
El Cartel
Fonovisa
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Digital Song of the Year
Bad Bunny & Tainy "Callaíta"
Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, "Con Calma"
Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, Anuel AA, "Baila Baila Baila"
Pedro Capó & Farruko "Calma"
Streaming Song of the Year
Anuel AA & Romeo Santos "Ella Quiere Beber"
Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, "Con Calma"
Pedro Capó & Farruko "Calma"
Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA, "Otro Trago"
Top Latin Album of the Year
Bad Bunny, X 100PRE
J Balvin & Bad Bunny, OASIS
Luis Fonsi, Vida
Sech, Sueños
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Male
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
Romeo Santos
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female
Becky G
Karol G
Natti Natasha
Shakira
Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Aventura
WINNER: Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Santana
T3r Elemento
Top Latin Albums Label of the Year
Rich
RIMAS
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Top Latin Albums Imprint of the Year
Rich
RIMAS
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo
Enrique Iglesias
Luis Fonsi
Sebastián Yatra
Shakira
Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
CNCO
Maná
Reik
Santana
Latin Pop Song of the Year
Luis Fonsi, Sebastián Yatra & Nicky Jam "Date La Vuelta"
Pedro Capó & Farruko "Calma"
Rosalía & Ozuna "Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi"
Rosalía, J Balvin & El Guincho "Con Altura"
Latin Pop Airplay Label of the Year
El Cartel
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Pop Airplay Imprint of the Year
El Cartel
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina
Latin Pop Album of the Year
Danny Ocean, 54+1
Luis Fonsi, Vida
Mau y Ricky, Para Aventuras y Curiosidades
Santana, Africa Speaks
Latin Pop Albums Label of the Year
Concord
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Warner Latina
Latin Pop Albums Imprint of the Year
Capitol Latin
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Warner Latina
Tropical Artist of the Year, Solo
Juan Luis Guerra
Marc Anthony
Prince Royce
Romeo Santos
Tropical Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Aventura
Gente de Zona
La Sonora Dinamita
Monchy y Alexandra
Tropical Song of the Year
Aventura, "Inmortal"
Marc Anthony, "Parecen Viernes"
Silvestre Dangond & Maluma "Vivir Bailando"
Wisin & Yandel & Romeo Santos, "Aullando"
Tropical Airplay Label of the Year
Pina
RIMAS
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Tropical Airplay Imprint of the Year
Pina
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
WK
Tropical Album of the Year
Gilberto Santa Rosa, 40… Y Contando: En Vivo Desde Puerto Rico
Marc Anthony, OPUS
Romeo Santos, Utopía
Victor Manuelle, Memorias de Navidad
Tropical Albums Label of the Year
Discos Fuentes
Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Tropical Albums Imprint of the Year
Norte
Sony Music Latin
The Orchard
Top Stop
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo
Christian Nodal
El Fantasma
Lenin Ramírez
Raymix
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizárraga
Calibre 50
Los Ángeles Azules
T3r Elemento
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
Banda Los Sebastianes de Mazatlán, Sinaloa, "A Través del Vaso"
Calibre 50, "Simplemente Gracias"
Christian Nodal "De Los Besos Que Te Di"
Los Ángeles Azules featuring Natalia Lafourcade, "Nunca Es Suficiente"
Regional Mexican Airplay Label of the Year
DEL
Lizos
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Airplay Imprint of the Year
Andaluz
Disa
Fonovisa
Lizos
Regional Mexican Album of the Year
Christian Nodal, Ahora
Fuerza Regida, Del Barrio Hasta Aquí
Herencia de Patrones, Pa Las Vibras
Los Ángeles Azules, Esto Sí Es Cumbia
Regional Mexican Albums Label of the Year
DEL
Rancho Humilde
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Regional Mexican Albums Imprint of the Year
DEL
Fonovisa
Lizos
Lumbre
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Solo
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Maluma
Ozuna
Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group
CNCO
Jowell & Randy
WINNER: Wisin & Yandel
Zion & Lennox
Latin Rhythm Song of the Year
Bad Bunny & Tainy "Callaíta"
Daddy Yankee featuring Snow, "Con Calma"
Ozuna, Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko, Anuel AA, "Baila Baila Baila"
Sech, Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna & Anuel AA "Otro Trago"
Latin Rhythm Airplay Label of the Year
El Cartel
RIMAS
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Rhythm Airplay Imprint of the Year
El Cartel
La Industria
Universal Music Latino
WK
Latin Rhythm Album of the Year
Bad Bunny, X 100PRE
Farruko, Gangalee
J Balvin & Bad Bunny, OASIS
Sech, Sueños
Latin Rhythm Albums Label of the Year
Rich
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Latin Rhythm Albums Imprint of the Year
Dimelo Vi LLC
Rimas
Sony Music Latin
Universal Music Latino
Songwriter of the Year
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Ozuna
Publisher of the Year
Songs of Kobalt Music Publishing America, INC., BMI
SONY/ATV Discos Publishing LLC, ASCAP
Universal Musica Unica Publishing, BMI
WC Music Corp., ASCAP
Publishing Corporation of the Year
Kobalt Music
Sony/ATV Music
Universal Music
Warner/Chappell Music
Producer of the Year
Dimelo Flow
DJ Snake
Mambo Kingz
Tainy