Watch Kim Kardashian & Family Relive Her Most Savage Moments in KUWTK Bonus Footage

That's right: the reality star, businesswoman and social media influencer—we could go on and on, TBH—is turning 40 today. We've already been celebrating by looking back at some of her best looks, all the times she proved she's a total boss and even her past birthday parties, but today, we're kicking things up a notch.
Right now, E! is airing a Kim-themed Keeping Up With the Kardashians marathon, and in between episodes, her family members—from Kylie Jenner to Scott Disick—are popping up to send special birthday messages.
The fun continues with an all-new KUWTK, "Kim's 40th Birthday Special," premiering at 10 p.m. tonight!
If you're just too excited to wait and see what Kim, along with Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have in store for you, you're in luck: E! is bringing you bonus clips from the special episode that you won't want to miss.
Look no further than the clip up top, which sees Kim and co. reflect on her most savage moments.
As Kourtney puts it, "Kim has always had a very interesting way of throwing shade."
And if anyone would know, it's Kourtney. She's often on the receiving end, including in a number of the throwback KUWTK moments the family watches!
"It's ridiculous for you to just not do that for me as a favor because I've done so much for you," Kim said in one of the old clips, talking to Kourtney about making an appearance in her video game. "And for Scott to call me and say 'You should buy her a pair of shoes to put her character in the game.'"
Kim continued, "And I'm like 'Buy her a f--king pair of shoes? All the s--t I've done for her?' I said to Scott, 'I'm not buying her a f--king pair of shoes, I bought her a f--king career.'"
Another KUWTK throwback moment featured Scott himself, though he wasn't necessarily the target of Kim's savagery. On a season 13 trip to Dubai, Kim went off after discovering a woman was hiding in Scott's hotel bathroom.
"What the f--k are you doing here?" she asked the woman. "Seriously? You're just like a f--king whore. Such a tramp. Get your s--t and get the f--k out of here. F--king groupie. Get your s--t and security will escort you the f--k out of here!"
Back with her family rewatching moments like these, Kim simply says, "As I've gotten older, I just don't have the time anymore. I just get right to it."
While Kim may be getting older, that doesn't mean her she's conquered her fears. As KUWTK fans are surely aware, Kim is deathly afraid of insects—especially spiders—and heights!
In one of the old show clips the group watches, Kim's fear is on full display as she refuses to go zip-lining.
"I don't wanna do it. Why the f--k am I doing this?" Kim said in the throwback clip. "They've seen me cry on every single episode and I'm not doing this. I don't give a f--k. Like, I'm successful. I made it in life. I don't need to do this."
A frantic Kim continued, despite Khloe and Kris simply laughing: "I don't care if people judge me. They can judge me all they want. I'm afraid of heights. And this is cruel. I'd actually rather have a tarantula on my head!"
After watching the reel of Kim facing her fears, she makes it clear that she's still very much afraid of both heights and bugs.
"I don't think it's, like, my bucket list, I need to like spiders. It's never gonna happen," Kim explains. "I've surrendered to the fact that I'm human and I'm going to have fears and that's okay."
Well put, Kimberly!
